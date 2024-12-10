Wonder why it's cheaper to fly than take a train? Here's one big reason
It strikes many as bizarre that it’s often cheaper to fly to a destination in the UK than to travel by train. A new report offers a partial explanation for this phenomenon: our trains are particularly expensive.
A study by campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) found Avanti West Coast, which runs services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London, was one of the most costly firms out of 27 across Europe, along with two other operators that run UK services, GWR and Eurostar.
T&E added that there was "no correlation" between high fares and punctuality, something to which many weary travellers could attest. However, apparently the EU can learn from the UK on one issue: rail passengers' rights. Here, an hour’s delay entitles passengers to a full refund, whereas travellers in other parts of Europe get only 25 per cent back for trains up to 199 minutes late. Being good at issuing refunds tells its own story.
Oh, for the happy day when our railways finally provide an affordable, reliable and pleasant means of transport – we can but dream.
Comments
