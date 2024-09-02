Have Your Say: How much would you pay for an Oasis ticket?

Amid uproar over high ‘dynamic ticketing’ prices to see Oasis, how much would you be prepared to pay to see this iconic band?

For many people, Oasis were the sound of the 1990s with the BritPop movement characterised by their rivalry with Blur in a way not really seen since the days of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

So when Noel Gallagher left in 2009 and the band broke up, it truly was the end of an era. Last week’s announcement that they were to reunite for a comeback tour has caused considerable excitement. There have even been suggestions that it could have positive political implications for Keir Starmer with some recalling Noel Gallagher’s visit to 10 Downing Street in the early days of Tony Blair’s Labour government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the shows were always going to be in high demand, even at a cost of £151. However, the use of ‘dynamic pricing’ by ticketing websites shows that people are prepared to pay much more than that. People found themselves being asked to pay up to four times the listed price on official sale sites, while resale sites were quoting several thousand pounds.

The situation has prompted online petitions against what some see as unfair practices, while the Chartered Trading Standards Institute has warned that the failure to let people know that prices could go up until they reached the front of the online queue “undoubtedly meant that many consumers have overreached and ended up spending much more than they originally intended”, while others would have been left disappointed after deciding not to pay.

This raises a number of questions, such as: How much is too much? Isn’t this just the free market in operation? Is it unfair? Are Oasis fans being ripped off? Should there be any limit to ticket prices or should the highest bidder prevail?

However, the one we’d thought we’d ask you is: how much would you pay to see Oasis perform live once again? The band’s fans may have strong feelings on the issue, particularly those who discovered they couldn’t afford to see them.