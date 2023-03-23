I have been a passionate advocate for digital transformation for many years and as a result have been involved in some of the biggest and most progressive projects across the UK, creating some of the most “connected” sites in Europe.

So imagine my delight when Rishi Sunak shone the spotlight on progressive technology by creating a brand-new ministry – the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, with its core objective of firming up the UK’s place as a technology superpower by 2030.

For several years now, my business has progressed into the world of Smart Buildings and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Supporting companies allows us to harness the power of this technology to enable efficient and economical use of resources, and has helped hundreds of businesses embrace the capabilities of the technology that is already at our fingertips.

Tom Sime, CEO of Exchange Communications

Mr Sunak’s creation of the Science and Technology Framework revolutionises the country’s approach to technology such as Smart Buildings and Artificial Intelligence. I am hopeful that this will kickstart a digital revolution whereby businesses and organisations can challenge current obstacles standing in their way of grabbing these tech opportunities.

The Prime Minister, as part of his announcement on the framework, said that trailblazing science and technology has been in the UK’s DNA for decades, and it’s true. Working within the industry, I know we are awash with fantastic talent and creativity that can really bring forward the ten key actions identified as part of this new framework. As a business, we will be delighted to participate in these in any way we can.

I have seen the huge benefits of Smart Building technologies for myself and my clients, and the truth is, innovation and technology really is our future. Everything from raising productivity and wages, to ultimately creating jobs and economic growth stems from these advances in innovation and technology.

I am thrilled to see the UK Government recognise the importance of technology, and its potential to assist in many of the other areas we are considering as a country such as healthcare reform and climate change. The framework has been backed by a £370 million boost in a bid to bring the world’s best talent to the UK and seize the potential of groundbreaking new technologies like AI.

The private sector has been harnessing this potential for a number of years, so it is fantastic it has been brought to the national limelight, showing its potential to a larger audience.

This digital revolution will not only help to put the UK on the map, it will empower our businesses, both large and small, with the knowledge and opportunity to consider tech; to support them with many real day-to-day problems such as energy efficiencies, people management in larger office spaces, safety in congregated areas such as travel hubs and arenas, and provide more intelligence on their visitors/customers.

There are endless opportunities, and the capabilities evolve along with the technology, but now is the time to join the race and embrace the change.