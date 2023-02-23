Given the myths put about before the 2016 referendum about the supposedly wonderful and transformative effects of Brexit have been exposed by the actual reality of life outside the European Union, one would imagine the influence of its more hardline supporters in politics would be substantially diminished.

However, such is their continuing hold over the Conservative party that Keir Starmer raised them as a potential bogeyman threatening to frighten Rishi Sunak, a more pragmatic Leave supporter, out of a much-needed, mutual renegotiation of the troublesome Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU.

Asked by Starmer whether the new deal would “see Northern Ireland continue to follow some EU law”, the Prime Minister said the Labour leader was “jumping ahead” and that they were still in “intensive discussions” with Brussels to ensure Northern Ireland’s place “in our precious Union”, while also finding “practical solutions” to problems faced by people and businesses there.

Starmer responded by telling MPs: “The Prime Minister is biting his tongue, but at some point the irreconcilables on his benches are going to twig and they’re going to come after him.”

The Scotsman has long supported changes to Boris Johnson’s botched protocol, but these must only be made by coming to a new agreement with the EU and absolutely not, as Johnson and his faction threatened to do, unilaterally ripping up a treaty in defiance of international law. Just like a private citizen, a country must keep its word and abide by the law.

If Sunak is offending the knaves who missold Brexit to the nation and now want the UK to act dishonourably, then chances are he must be doing something right.