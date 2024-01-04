I recently caught a festive repeat of a Radio 2 interview with American actress Karolyn Grimes, who at just six years old played Zuzu, the little girl in It’s A Wonderful Life.

In the famous final scene, she is held by her father George, played by Jimmy Stewart, beside a Christmas tree as Auld Lang Syne plays. Gently teased by interviewer James King about seeming unsure of the words, she responded “I’m so embarrassed. I’m embarrassed to this day when I see myself mouthing these words loudly, and I don’t think Jimmy Stewart knew the words either because he stops singing and laughs at me, so that gives him an excuse not to sing.” Otherwise, she’s incredibly complimentary about the star. “I just thought he was hot butter melted. He was great.”

She commented on how the filmmakers chose to leave the moment in. “I’ve always been embarrassed by that, he could have taught me the words, you know?” Bless. Her little voice can be heard faltering among the crowd. The scene is the emotional climax of George coming together with his family and community. Auld Lang Syne is sung as they express their gratitude for one another. It doesn’t matter remotely whether the words are exactly right, and no one is demanding accuracy from the lips of a young child, but Grimes’ enduring care about the matter is endearing, and a testament to her professional integrity.

By contrast, in Vogue’s December issue themed ‘Great Britain: Traditions & Revolution’, contributing editor Alexa Chung offered 40 pieces of what’s described as “priceless advice” on turning 40. Mostly these are milquetoast reflections on wearing sunscreen and accepting that moths will eat cashmere, nothing much to take either umbrage at or inspiration from, but number 24 claims ‘nobody’ knows the words to Auld Lang Syne. Nobody? Nobody at all? That’s nonsense, but it’s true many people don’t, and we can see this when the beating sentiment in the song nevertheless spreads internationally at new year.In China, where the melody is popularly associated with a landmark movie of classic cinema and played in the present day at landmark celebrations such as graduations, Auld Lang Syne is known as You Yi Di Jiu Tian Chang, which means Friendship Forever and Ever. In Bangladesh, it inspired the folk song "Purano shei diner kotha" or "Memories of the Good Old Days”. The stirring sentiments at the heart of Auld Lang Syne are touching in any language, testimony to the song getting something right in the first place about people connecting. It gets right to the heart of holding onto one another, hitting a tender spot. Poignantly, MEPs sang it in Brussels after approving the Brexit withdrawal agreement, hitting particularly hard the Scots who didn’t vote for it and those who hope Scottish independence might be a way back into the EU. The sliver of political mischief among the sentiment - the idea Scots might reprioritise their auld acquaintances, choosing European over English union.