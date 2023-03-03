It was a great shock to many of us when Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation.

Throughout her premiership, she has shown strong leadership not only on LGBT+ equality, but wider issues of inequality and human rights. She was the first First Minister to lead a Pride march in Scotland, attended some of the first weddings after equal marriage, and showed steadfast support of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, despite controversy.

But with hate crimes against LGBT+ people on the rise and anti-trans rallies in the streets, losing such a strong ally is really concerning for the community. Three candidates to be the next First Minister have been announced, and my organisation and other Scottish LGBT+ groups have asked them to confirm their commitment to five key areas of LGBT+ equality – all pre-existing commitments by the SNP-Green government, with some present in the SNP 2021 manifesto and the Bute House Agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is to “honour the Scottish Government’s commitment to ban conversion practices”. This would protect all LGBT+ people from any practice which aims to change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity. A key part of this would be education, and ensuring that everyone in Scotland understands just how deeply damaging conversion practices are to a person’s health and well-being.

Second, we asked that they “commit to seeking the revocation of the section 35 order whether via the courts or by agreement with the next UK Government”. The Scottish Government has until mid-April to legally challenge the UK Government’s section 35 order, which blocked the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from gaining royal assent.

The bill, passed by a large cross-party majority of MSPs, would allow trans men and women fairer and simpler access to their pre-existing right to be legally recognised as who they truly are. With only a short window of time to decide whether to act, it’s essential that a commitment is made to remove this block.

Third, we asked that they “honour the Scottish Government’s commitment to improve the health of LGBT+ people”. Many Scottish Government initiatives are currently in place which would have strong positive impacts on the health of LGBT+ people, including work on mental health and self-harm strategies, and transformation of gender identity services. As demonstrated repeatedly in research, LGBT+ people face significant disparities in terms of poor mental health and access to services. We hope the next First Minister continues this work.

Fourth, we asked that the new FM to “show leadership on improving attitudes towards LGBT+ people”. The importance of good leadership on social issues when marginalised communities face discrimination and stigma cannot be overstated. It helps build positive public opinion around issues such as LGBT+ equality, but also reassures communities that they have a leader who will act in their best interest, and will not abandon them for political gain.

Nicola Sturgeon's resignation is a blow to the LGBT+ community (Picture: Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Finally, we asked that the potential First Ministers commit to “continuing work on implementing LGBT-inclusive education”. We know that discrimination and prejudice often comes from a lack of knowledge about natural human diversity. It is key that young people in Scotland learn that they will be accepted and supported for who they are, and that they should accept and support others whose lives and families may be different to their own.