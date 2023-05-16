All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Nicola Sturgeon's new concern over polarisation of politics ignores her own divisive rhetoric – Scotsman comment

Former First Minister may wish to think back on some of her own more divisive comments

By Scotsman comment
Published 16th May 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

Nicola Sturgeon says one reason she resigned as First Minister was “concern about the part I might be playing, however unwittingly, in the polarisation of our politics”. Now she says she may have “underestimated the depth of the problem”.

It is a message, delivered in an article for the Guardian, similar to the recent concern expressed by Humza Yousaf over the increasingly “toxic” nature of politics. Many will agree we have a problem. However, they will probably also remember a number of comments by Sturgeon that raise questions about her role in the coarsening of public discourse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I detest the Tories and everything they stand for” is one line. Another might be “… there are people who have opposed this [Gender Recognition Reform] Bill that cloak themselves in women's rights to make it acceptable, but just as they're transphobic you'll also find that they're deeply misogynist, often homophobic, possibly some of them racist as well”.

Also, during the pandemic, when she was questioned about a target to “give” two doses of vaccine to all 40-49-year-olds by a certain date (by which time only 77 per cent had received it), she responded with naked contempt. The target had been to “offer” the vaccine, not actually administer it, and the politicians and journalists asking the questions should have realised this, Sturgeon insisted, adding: “I kind of communicate at a level where I assume a certain level of intelligence on the part of people listening to me.”

So, in summary, we wholeheartedly share Sturgeon’s latest concerns and hope her successors do a better job, wittingly or not, of promoting a more respectful style of debate.

Nicola Sturgeon has form for polarising comments of her own (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Nicola Sturgeon has form for polarising comments of her own (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Nicola Sturgeon has form for polarising comments of her own (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Related topics:Nicola SturgeonFirst MinisterScotsmanHumza Yousaf
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.