It’s the year 1999, a very different political landscape, a very cool May morning with the smell of fresh paint and varnish, and the first MSPs elected to the Scottish Parliament in centuries are being allocated rooms on the top floor of the former Lothian regional council offices (now an hotel).

Nicola Sturgeon, fresh-faced and in her 20s, was in the office opposite me with her colleague Shona Robison, now a Cabinet Secretary. From the outset, Nicola Sturgeon stood out as talented and hard-working. Years later, I actually stood against her for deputy leadership of the SNP. I hadn’t a hope.

Over the past 24 years, we have had our occasional disputes but never ever did I not respect her talents and commitment and skills. This is also evidenced by her winning election after election and retaining her own personal popularity.

Over recent years, I have often come to sit behind her at First Minster’s Questions, to see first-hand how she deals with awkward questioning on all sides and, for the avoidance of doubt, she does not have advanced notice of these questions from the opposition leaders, nor should she.

I have seen how she keeps her composure when a tragedy close to home touches her as she stands at the podium. For me, she has done much under her leadership to focus on those who were missing out on opportunities, and for families and those with caring responsibilities, the latest being the Child Payment of £25 per week for each child in a qualifying family under the age of 16.

Then there is the Baby Box which has over a 90 per cent uptake and gives every child born in Scotland the same high-quality and practical welcome. All those over the age of 60, under 22 and with disabilities now have free bus travel throughout Scotland. And she was part of the SNP government which abolished tuition fees in Scotland – whereas in England these run at some £9,000 a year – and abolished prescription charges, costing £9.30 each in England.

These are some of the practical, everyday, progressive policies that she championed. She is also internationally recognised, her resignation hitting the airwaves worldwide. My son in Canada was alerted almost as soon as I was, and he was straight onto WhatsApp to register his disbelief.

The news in fact broke while I was in an online meeting with my staff, going through our constituency cases and we should remember she too has her own Glasgow constituency to tend to. I was shocked but when I heard her reasons, I understood.

Nicola Sturgeon's talents were obvious long before she became First Minister (Picture: David Cheskin/PA)

Any politician worth their salt – and this is across parties – gives the job a giant slice of their life. Constituents contact you 24/7, such is the ease of communication provided by the internet. It also brings with it some unwelcome and unjustifiable personal attacks, which is why I do not subscribe to Twitter. For example, when Nicola Sturgeon let it be known she had suffered a miscarriage she received some hostile and unforgivable comments. Whoever you are, these are hurtful.

The job can also bring serious threats to your safety. And for someone in her position, indeed any political leadership position, this must be overwhelming. There can be little or no privacy, let alone time or indeed peace. So, while it is indeed a privilege to serve, as the First Minister herself has said, the price frankly for her must have been unimaginably high.

Think back to the two years of Covid when she stood, every day, regular as clockwork, to explain where we were with the pandemic and what we were required to do. Folk, and not just SNP supporters, tuned into the broadcasts for information, which she gave and delivered with the clarity of thought and precision she is known for. The contrast with the bumbling, confused and confusing Boris Johnson was palpable. Yet some even criticised her for that.

Back in 1999, the world was a different place, and perhaps in some respects, a better place. Little or no internet usage and no Twitter, of course, with its armchair warriors and critics and outright nastiness. But the clock cannot be turned back, the internet genie is out of the bottle and there is an atmosphere of brutality, and not just in politics, which does no service to anyone.

And Nicola Sturgeon is so right to say that, whatever your politics, there is within every politician a person, with family, friends, neighbours and, if possible, a life beyond the call of the job. For her, after eight years as First Minster, weathering many storms, delivering so much, giving her days and no doubt nights to her duties I understand why now she has reflected on just how much longer she could give that 100 per cent.

I know her not only as a First Minister, a campaigner for independence, a colleague and a talented and dedicated politician, but also as a kind, and very, very funny woman – when let off the leadership leash. She says she is coming to sit on the back benches. I am looking forward to her joining myself and others there where there is much much more freedom.

I think she might just enjoy the change. This is not her political obituary. And those will be hard three-inch stilettoes to fill.