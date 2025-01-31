Nicola Sturgeon can't seem to resist having a pop at her fellow SNP First Ministers

SNP infighting over Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy and the direction of the party could flare up again

According to Nicola Sturgeon, she had “more attention to detail” than Alex Salmond; Humza Yousaf’s “crashing” of the coalition deal with the Scottish Greens was “catastrophic and... totally the wrong thing to do for stable government”; and the “reset” of the Scottish Government that she had hoped her resignation as First Minister would allow “didn’t happen and hasn’t happened” under her successors, including John Swinney.

The decision by Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister to voice what, at the very least, can be interpreted as criticisms of her fellow SNP leaders may not go down too well with some in the party.

While she did admit to making “lots of mistakes”, one of them was her reason for resigning. In an interview with the Institute for Government think tank, Sturgeon said that, towards the end of her tenure, she thought she had become “a polarising figure” and decided to quit, adding: “I think it turns out I was wrong about this, but I convinced myself that if I took myself out somebody else would be able to reset things.”

Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney and Humza Yousaf chat after the latter's farewell speech as First Minister in May last year (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

‘Obsessed with ideology’

Does she imagine that she could somehow still be First Minister, or that she would be doing a better job? If so, it’s fair to say that not everyone agrees, particularly veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing. He told the Institute for Government that Sturgeon became "obsessed with ideology, equality and gender reform" and led the SNP in a direction that was "really not going to work out".

Swinney and his deputy Kate Forbes might also contest the idea that there has not been a “reset”, although it may have been different to the one that Sturgeon envisaged. Certainly, their government seems more focussed on the economy and the NHS than independence and gender matters.

This different emphasis and Labour’s woes at Westminster have helped stabilise the SNP’s fortunes and, as of now, they have reasons to look forward to next year’s Holyrood elections.

