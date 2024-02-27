Average waiting times for chemotherapy are longer in Scotland than in other comparable countries (Picture: American Cancer Society via Getty Images)

Another week, another grim sign of the depth of the NHS crisis. A new study comparing cancer treatment and waiting times in the UK, Australia, Canada and Norway has found even more reasons to worry.

In Scotland, just over 29 per cent of cancer patients received chemotherapy, compared to 39 per cent of Norwegian patients, 38.5 per cent in the Canadian provinces included in the research, and 42 per cent in New South Wales and Victoria. The average wait for chemotherapy in Scotland was 65 days – compared to 58 in Wales and 48 in England. Only Saskatchewan, with an average wait of 74 days, had a worse record than Scotland out of the areas studied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...