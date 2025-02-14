NHS nurses are voting with their feet as SNP's boasts ring hollow

More nurses in Scotland are leaving the profession while fewer are applying to become one

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, the Scottish Government set up a taskforce charged with making Scotland “the best place for midwives and nurses to thrive at work". Two years on, and Health Secretary Neil Gray has hailed its report as an “important milestone”.

Meanwhile, fewer and fewer people are wanting to become nurses. New figures show 4,560 applied to study nursing, the fourth successive year in which numbers have declined. And the number of nurses leaving the profession increased by 5.5 per cent in the year to March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses need to have the time to care for their patients, not just treat them (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

What this means is more unfilled vacancies, increased workloads on under-pressure staff, stress, burnout, and “compassion fatigue”, prompting more and more to want to leave. To stop this downward spiral, the NHS needs to gain a new reputation as a good place to work, where nurses have time to not just treat but care for their patients.