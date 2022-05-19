New councillors must work to keep promise to Scotland's children - Fiona Duncan

Fiona Duncan is Chair of The Promise, the body responsible for ensuring the findings of the Independent Care Review are implemented, and CEO of Corra

The aftermath of elections can always feel a little anti-climactic. Next to two months of frantic headlines, bold statements, argy-bargy, and, sometimes, scandal, the business of governing can look a little grey. It’s easy to forget the commitments splashed across leaflets which you studied so carefully before voting. But of course, this is the important – dare I say, exciting – part; when the once-candidates-now-elected-representatives get to put their promises into practice and make life better for their communities.

The Promise Scotland spent the campaigning period reminding local candidates about the very particular promise that Scotland made to children and families in February 2020 at the conclusions of the Independent Care Review, and about the critical role they will play once elected. Commitments in campaigning materials and hashtags on twitter are not unwelcome, but they are no substitute for the work needed to make change happen.

Now they are in post, in addition to their commitment, there are another three important steps that local councillors must take to play their part in keeping the promise. Their commitment must be rooted in connection with the community they serve. Listening to children and families with lived experience of systems that should support them is non-negotiable; they hold all the answers you will ever need about how to ensure every family thrives.

Budgets are important – but understanding where money is currently spent is crucial. Although it often feels like there’s never enough to go around, asking for more without knowing how effective current funding is, rarely results in happier, healthier lives. Find out where, why and how well every penny and pound is spent – does it benefit your families? Does it make lives better? And if not, why not?

Finally, the promise cannot be kept without collaboration. So many of the legal duties that impact children and families are held at local authority level. These life-changing and significant duties are a heavy responsibility – at times, overwhelming. But just as no lone agency or body can keep the promise singlehandedly nationally, neither can this happen at a local level. Find every local partner with responsibility for the promise, understand the role they play, what they offer and how it all fits together. Build honest, open relationships where uncomfortable truths can be spoken; working together, sharing learning and experience while combining budgets and brains, will allow innovation to grow and families to flourish.

The buzz of the ballot box might be over, but the hard work for local government begins and is key to keeping the promise. Scotland needs our newly elected officials to embrace the unprecedented opportunity they have to make change and transform the lives of our families in Scotland for better, for good.