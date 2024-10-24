National Geographic helps remind us just how special and beautiful parts of Scotland truly are
The National Geographic magazine’s “25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025” includes Guatemala’s 13,045ft Acatenango Volcano, worth climbing for “unmatched views of the spectacular eruptions” of the nearby Volcán de Fuego, one of the world’s most active volcanoes.
There is also the “marine wonderland” of Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago, with hundreds of different corals and fish, manta rays, dugongs and zebra sharks. And then there’s the “best-preserved Roman town in North Africa” at Dougga in Tunisa. “Wander its streets to see Roman baths, temples to Juno and Saturn, a 3,500-seat theatre, stones carved with Latin text, and the imposing Capitol building”.
The only place in the UK to get a mention? The wild and wonderful Outer Hebrides. National Geographic suggests people should “explore the ancient archipelago along the Hebridean Way, a nearly 200-mile walking and cycling route that traverses ten islands, passing silvery beaches, whisky distilleries, wildflower-bedecked machair grasslands, and neolithic monuments like the 5,000-year-old Calanais Standing Stones”.
Sometimes, it takes an outsider’s perspective to help us realise just how beautiful much of Scotland truly is.
