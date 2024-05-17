My Week: Janet Christie - Kim Kardashian's bobbly upside down cardy means the humble knit is hot

Kim Kardashian at The Met Gala in New York. Pic: Getty

Call it a wrap or a shrug if you must, but the cardigan is cool

All hail the bobbly cardigan. Now that Kim Kardashian, henceforth Cardyashian, has red carpeted hers at the Met Gala in New York, it’s officially a hot fashion item. (And if you have a John Galliano Maison Margiela couture dress and don’t need to breathe for a few hours on account of the rib-crushing teeny-tiny corset, sling one of those on too.)

What better to thrown on to run up Calton Hill to catch the Northern Lights at midnight? Or pull over your shoulders now that the Scottish summer is here and sitting outside bars and restaurants is back on and what starts off sunny sees you shivering by sunset?

When packing a parka’s too problematic but you know the weather is fickle, the humble hoodie may be hip or a generously loaned man’s jacket an oversized, but thanks to Kim, carrying a cardie is cool once more.What every wardrobe needs now is a cardigan, and I’m delighted to say I have multiple, through school grey, green and black, through teal to to zingy orange, cropped, long and in between, fluffy, sleek and the one I wear in bed (what?), all now enjoying a fashion moment after years in the cold.

It’s been too long. Long years where my style adviser (Youngest Child) couldn’t bring herself to call them by their name.

“Can I borrow your top please?,” she says. “Just in case.”

“Course. Which one?”

“The black knitted one with long sleeves and buttons up the front.”

“Oh you must mean my cardigan. No, because it’s my favourite and you left it in the park. And on the bus. And used it as a goal post.”

“Years ago. And I got it back.”

“And you wear it upside down and tucked in half, which is an insult to the cardigan.”

“Don’t call it that.”

“Cardigan, cardigan, cardigan. Knitwear, knitwear, knitwear. Did you see Kim Kardashian wearing one at the Met Gala? I told you it was a top fashion item. And best of all, her’s was bobbly, like some of mine.”