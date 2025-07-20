Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Politicians often talk about the importance of the NHS, the issues and challenges it faces. Governments of all colours defend it on their watch, while opposition parties make the case for how they can manage it better. But if I’m honest, and I mean if I’m really honest, it isn’t until you really need the help of the NHS that you fully recognise and appreciate just how special it is.

Last weekend, I was admitted to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh after testing positive for diabetes. I will forever be indebted to the doctors and nurses as it could have been a lot worse and I would urge anyone reading this with symptoms of diabetes (excessive thirst, going to the toilet a lot, losing weight) to get a test. As they say, if in doubt, check it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that lived experience of receiving treatment, it became clear to me that what I was seeing first-hand was a system that is overstretched and clearly at breaking point. However, in many respects, what was even more concerning was the number of young people I saw in the hospital, presumably being treated for diabetes or diabetes-related issues, some of whom were as young as seven. Just let that sink in for a moment, and think about the future health of the people of Scotland.

Politicians need to find ways to take the pressure off the hard-pressed NHS (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

A dereliction of duty

I think it’s fair to say that the general public accepts there will always be issues associated with the NHS, but from a legacy perspective we should at the very least try to preserve the status quo, or rather the institution of the NHS. However, the reality is that the status quo isn’t fit for purpose and if it continues this way, it’s the people of Scotland that will pay the ultimate price.

Clearly, it doesn’t have to be this way. Politics is all about making choices, and the choices available to any government are: A, do something; B, do nothing; or C, manage the decline and hope it gets better. For me, options B and C would both represent a dereliction of duty for any progressive government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I have said before, and I will continue to make the case, what Scotland needs is a long-term plan underpinned by political consensus to address the long-standing issues associated with the NHS. Collaboration and forward planning are often-used political buzzwords.

READ MORE: Adults with chronic pain cite long NHS waiting times among reasons for not getting treatment

NHS ‘reserve unit’

But against a backdrop of an ageing population, increased migration, a lack of GP appointments, and a nation that has record sickness levels due to mental health issues, it’s vital that something is done to improve patient outcomes.

We need to take a holistic approach, and no idea should be off the table as we look to tackle this. One that could help is creating an NHS ‘reserve unit’, similar to the Army Reserve. Tax breaks and other incentives could be offered to people in the private sector who have relevant skills to join up and do some part-time work for the NHS, bolstering its capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever your views, whatever your politics, I think it’s fair to say that we all want a better healthcare system for the people of Scotland. It’s time to think big and make it happen.