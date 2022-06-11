My boy looks a bit Russell Brand but he could hold the secret to great locks - Hayley Matthews

My son now has dreadlocks, knots and a ponytail down the back of his head. I quite like when wee boys feel confident enough to grow their hair and stick it in a ponytail - I mean, why not? I just have no idea how to get near him with a hairbrush.

We certainly tried a few times to keep the tugs at bay with a little top knott and it looks brilliant - but he still likes it down so he can swish it about. One morning whilst getting ready I managed to get a man bun in for a few hours however, he decided as soon as we turned up at nursery that it was coming out. I've never seen anything so hilarious before as he pulled out his wee bun, smooshing his hair in the wind like Jennifer Anniston in a L'Oreal advert. However, the swooshing ended up with his hair all standing on end, just like Beetlejuice.

How it stayed up like that , I have no idea but I know a thousand women who would want the secrets to his voluminous locks. The only product I've been able to sneak on his hair during bath time is a coconut leave-in conditioner spray, since he won't let me near him with the hair brush. So ladies and men with ponytails, the answer to your gorgeous bed-head, voluminous do lies in the spray conditioner and ditching your hair brush.