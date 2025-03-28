MSPs' unity in grief for Christina McKelvie is a reminder of our shared humanity
Following the death of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie – the long-time partner of SNP depute leader Keith Brown – there was raw grief on display at Holyrood.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who ordered the Scottish Parliament’s flags to fly at half-mast as a mark of respect, spoke through tears as she said: “I am so deeply saddened by the death of our dear parliamentary colleague... To Christina’s family and many friends, our entire parliament – members, staff, all who work in this building – grieve with you.”
An emotional John Swinney said it was “an unbearably sad day... my party is aching at the news today”, while Labour leader Anas Sarwar said “across all parties, many have lost a friend”.
In recent times, the level of abuse directed at politicians, particularly women, has risen alarmingly. The unity displayed in a chamber that hosts sometimes fierce debates between people who strongly disagree with each other was a reminder, for those who need it, of our shared humanity and that politicians are real people with feelings and loved ones who will mourn them when they are gone.
