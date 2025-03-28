MSPs' unity in grief for Christina McKelvie is a reminder of our shared humanity

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the death of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie – the long-time partner of SNP depute leader Keith Brown – there was raw grief on display at Holyrood.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who ordered the Scottish Parliament’s flags to fly at half-mast as a mark of respect, spoke through tears as she said: “I am so deeply saddened by the death of our dear parliamentary colleague... To Christina’s family and many friends, our entire parliament – members, staff, all who work in this building – grieve with you.”

Christina McKelvie MSP has died at the age of 57 (Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament) | Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

An emotional John Swinney said it was “an unbearably sad day... my party is aching at the news today”, while Labour leader Anas Sarwar said “across all parties, many have lost a friend”.