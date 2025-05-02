Mozzies vs midgies: Why Scotland's mosquitoes are making a comeback

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may come as a surprise to some but mosquitoes are actually native to Scotland. We are able to largely ignore them because, unlike their southern cousins, our ones fortunately do not spread potentially deadly diseases like malaria. And of course, midges tend to rather hog the limelight on the biting front.

A new citizen science project, organised by scientists at Glasgow University, has now thrown up more than 700 reports of mosquitoes across the country, with 21 different species. They were even spotted out and about during the winter months.

A mosquito snacks on the photographer's finger (Picture: Tom Ervin) | Getty Images

However, the first mosquito to arrive on Shetland must have been a particularly hardy example of its species. Even if it hitched a ride on a plane or a boat, it was surely possessed of a Viking spirit to survive on such windswept, northerly islands.