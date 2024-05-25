Morgan Spurlock, who made the famous documentary Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53 (Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BFCA and BTJA)

Morgan Spurlock’s documentary prompted many people to look at fast food in a different way

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock’s most famous documentary had an extraordinary impact on the way many people, all over the world, view food. Super Size Me, in which Spurlock ate nothing but McDonald’s meals for a month – always agreeing to go “super-size” if this was offered – resulted in an examination of fast food as never before. While McDonald’s disputed some parts of the film, the chain subsequently decided to withdraw the super-size option.

His reputation was tarnished considerably when, in 2017, amid the MeToo revelations, he admitted to a history of sexual misconduct – including an accusation of rape after sex that he believed had been consensual – declaring “I am part of the problem”.

