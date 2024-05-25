Morgan Spurlock's Super Size Me a powerful reminder of the consequences of everyday acts – Scotsman comment
Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock’s most famous documentary had an extraordinary impact on the way many people, all over the world, view food. Super Size Me, in which Spurlock ate nothing but McDonald’s meals for a month – always agreeing to go “super-size” if this was offered – resulted in an examination of fast food as never before. While McDonald’s disputed some parts of the film, the chain subsequently decided to withdraw the super-size option.
His reputation was tarnished considerably when, in 2017, amid the MeToo revelations, he admitted to a history of sexual misconduct – including an accusation of rape after sex that he believed had been consensual – declaring “I am part of the problem”.
However, following his death at the age of 53, his documentary remains as powerful as it was when first released. It is a reminder that doing something every day can have a dramatic effect on our health, for good or ill. Whether you go for a brisk walk and eat five different vegetables or sit guzzling snacks every day, the cumulative effect will be substantial.
