Milestones of Belonging: From asylum seeker to civil servant in Scotland

When I arrived in Scotland as an asylum seeker, I carried no roadmap — only hope, aspirations, uncertainties, and the determination to build a better life. What I found in Scotland wasn’t just shelter; I found a country that, despite its challenges, has provided sanctuary for tens and thousands of people like me.

That first step on Scottish soil was my first milestone. It wouldn’t be the last. The theme of this year’s Refugee Festival Scotland is Milestones — a word that means different things to different people. For me, it speaks to the slow but steady journey from survival to belonging. It’s the first language class where I first felt confident speaking in English. It’s the moment, when strangers became friends who opened their hearts and homes. It’s the moment I was accepted into the Aberdeen University. It’s walking across the graduation stage with a First Class degree in Politics and International Relations — and, later, starting my role in the Scottish Civil Service.

Each of these moments meant more than just personal achievement. They were markers of inclusion — made possible by a society that opened its doors, hearts and minds, mentors who offered their time and belief, and policies that recognised potential beyond immigration status. It’s not my story – its yours too!

This year, I also became a Rotary Peace Fellow to study in the University of North Carolina — a milestone that connected my story to a global community committed to justice and conflict resolution. It’s a reminder that people who have experienced displacement often carry not just trauma, loss, despair - but insight, strength, and the desire to contribute to a better world.

Shahid Khan | contributed

Yet, too often, the public conversation about refugees is dominated by fear or numbers. We forget that behind every statistic is a person striving not just to survive, but to thrive — to give back, to belong, to contribute. I now work within the very structures that shape public policy, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility — and gratitude.

Scotland’s openness matters. It changes lives. Mine is just one example. Every asylum seeker and refugee who is welcomed, supported, and seen as a person with potential becomes part of a story of mutual growth. We are not a burden — we are your future civil servants, teachers, NHS workers, entrepreneurs, neighbours and friends.

Refugee Festival Scotland is a celebration — not only of culture and diversity, but of possibility. It’s a moment to stop and reflect on the journeys being made all around us. This year, let us honour every milestone reached — and work together to remove the barriers that still remain.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that integration is not just about what newcomers do to adapt — it’s also about what kind of society they’re adapting to. The more we foster kindness, opportunity, and mentorship, the more milestones we’ll see — for all of us.