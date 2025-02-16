Microplastics found in Antarctica at levels 100 times greater than previously thought, raising big questions
A recent study that I took part in has confirmed that microplastics are present in Antarctic snow, even in deep-field locations with minimal human activity. Using an advanced detection method, we found plastic particles at concentrations up to 100 times higher than previously recorded.
This raises important questions about how plastics reach one of the most protected places on Earth. However, as a small-scale study, our findings are an early indicator, rather than definitive evidence of widespread contamination. More research is needed to fully understand the extent and impact of microplastic pollution in Antarctica.
Antarctica is one of the most tightly controlled environments in the world. Strict environmental regulations under the Antarctic Treaty System limit what materials can be brought in and require waste to be removed.
Despite these controls, we found microplastics in snow samples taken from the Union Glacier, Schanz Glacier, and the South Pole – suggesting plastic pollution is present even where human activity is minimal.
How microplastics move around the world
Because we used more sensitive detection methods, our study identified smaller plastic particles than previous research, suggesting past studies may have underestimated the true levels of microplastic contamination.
However, given our limited sample size, we cannot yet determine how widespread this issue is. Larger-scale monitoring is needed to confirm these findings and assess long-term trends.
Antarctica offers a unique opportunity to study how microplastics move through global systems. Its isolation allows us to investigate whether plastics arrive via long-range atmospheric transport or originate from local sources.
The presence of polyamide fibres near field camps, but not at our more remote control site, suggests that outdoor clothing, ropes, and other equipment could be a contributing factor.
With tourism in Antarctica increasing, it is also important to assess whether growing visitor numbers are contributing to plastic pollution. While tourism is carefully managed, more human activity inevitably increases the risk of contamination. Ongoing monitoring will be key to understanding the role of local versus external plastic sources.
Reducing plastic pollution at source
Our findings highlight the need for microplastic monitoring to be integrated into existing environmental assessment programmes. Regular sampling at research stations and field sites could provide critical data on contamination sources and trends.
This research also contributes to broader discussions on global plastic pollution, including the United Nations Environment Assembly’s Global Plastics Treaty. If microplastics are reaching Antarctica despite strict regulations, it underscores the need for stronger international action to reduce plastic pollution at its source.
Antarctica remains one of the last great wildernesses but, even here, plastics are present. While our study is an important first step, it should serve as a starting point for further research. Understanding how microplastics are transported and deposited in Antarctica – and implementing ongoing monitoring – will be essential to ensuring human activity in this fragile region remains as low impact as possible.
Dr Kirstie Jones-Williams is now a director of innovation and sustainability at a European waste management company. Her PhD research focused on microplastic pollution in Antarctica, investigating human impact on this fragile ecosystem. This work led to the study featured in this article, highlighting the presence of microplastics in Antarctic snow.
