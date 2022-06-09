Marketing Society to reward the 'building blocks of brilliance' at Star Awards - Graeme Atha

This year our awards campaign theme is “The Building Blocks of Brilliance” challenging our industry to create original and effective work based on the fundamentals of a solid marketing strategy and clear insights into the significant societal changes over the last few years.

All our members are invited to help judge the Star Awards making the process both rigorous as well as open and transparent. Over 120 judges have been involved in more than 20 panels across the last two months.

There are six categories of awards – Development, Strategic, Communication, Sector, Chairman’s and Champions.

Over 500 marketing professionals will gather at the o2 in Edinburgh for the Star Awards later in June

These are the Champions category finalists:

The Champions of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion award reflects the commitment of The Marketing Society to promote diversity, equality and inclusion including gender, racial, LGBT+, disability and mental health.

Finalists: ICAS; Stripe Communications; Sunshine Communications; The Union; Too Gallus; VisitScotland.

The Champions of Climate Change award has been introduced as part of the legacy of COP26 and in line with Scotland’s mission to reduce emissions of all greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2045.

Finalists: Glasgow Chamber of Commerce; Leith and Scottish Power; Lux Food & Drink and Zero Waste Scotland; Material; STV; Vegware.

The Star Agency and the Star Marketing Team of the Year award shortlists are based on the overall performance of their entries across all the categories.

They are also judged on the performance of their organisation over the last year, their commitment to training and development, employer brand reputation and support of the industry.

Star Agency Finalists: John Doe Group; Leith; The Union; StudioLR; Republic of Media; Star Marketing Team Finalists; Royal Bank of Scotland; Scotland Food & Drink; Tennent’s; The Scottish Government; Volvo; Whyte & Mackay.

The Inspirational Agency Leader and Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year award shortlists are based on nominations with an inspirational story which has demonstrated bravery, original thinking and outstanding leadership. The nominations have also well shown real achievements with their organisations as well as thought leadership in our industry.

Inspirational Agency Leader Finalists: Lee Beattie, John Doe Group; Jenny Emslie, Sunshine Communications; Michael Hart, The Union; Phillip Lockwood-Holmes, Whitespace; Chris Marsh, Carat; Alasdair Wallace, Material.

Inspirational Marketing Leader Finalists: Kirsteen Beeston, Whyte & Mackay; Louise Dennett, Glenmorangie; Beverley Hart, Scotland Food & Drink; Gregor Urquhart, Scottish Government; Jacqueline Reid, Volvo.

This year we have introduced a new award in memory of Simon Scott who sadly died last year. Simon was a Creative Director at The Union and one of the great characters in our industry. This award recognises the importance of creativity and craft as central to great marketing.

Simon Scott Award for Creativity and Craft Shortlist; I love this place – National Trust of Scotland and Frame; It’s kind of delicious and wonderful – Glenmorangie and DDB; Turning the lens on food waste – Zero Waste Scotland and Lux Food & Drink; The lingo of love for salmon – Mowi and The Lane Agency; Solid as a Rokbak – Volvo and StudioLR.

The winners will be revealed at the Star Awards Gala Dinner on June 23 at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh.

The evening will be hosted by Jennifer Reoch, the award-winning TV and radio presenter in front of an audience for more than 500 marketing professionals delighted to be back together in the room following two years of virtual events.

It’s building up to be a brilliant night. You can see full details at starawards.marketingsociety.com

Graeme Atha, Director of The Marketing Society

