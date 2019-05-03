Marketing Society’s stars get chance to shine – Graeme Atha

The Marketing Society Star Awards have been ­developed in line with our vision to build a vibrant marketing community in Scotland renowned for enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity.

Over the last six weeks, 120 of our members have been involved in 20 judging panels covering six awards categories – Development, Strategic, Communication, Sector, Chairman’s and Champions.

Graeme Atha, director of the Marketing Society

The Development Category ­ranges from our Star School Award, Star Marketing Student and Star ­Creative Student Awards to our Rising ­Marketing Star, Rising Agency Star and Rising Creative Star Awards.

Our Champions Awards include the Star Agency and Star Marketing Team Awards as well as the Inspirational Agency and Marketing Leader Awards.

The Star Marketing Student Award shortlist was selected from ­nominations from universities across ­Scotland who were invited to attend our Apprentice Day session, which was hosted by sponsor ­Edrington Beam Suntory at their impressive new ­Glasgow city centre offices.

The students took part in team tasks to test their strategic abilities, ­creative thinking and presentation skills as well as their performance in panel interviews.

The winner will be offered a ­ three-month paid internship at Edrington Beam Suntory – which is one of the most ­highly sought after entry level ­marketing roles in ­Scotland.

STAR MARKETING STUDENT SHORTLIST

Sarah Baillie, University of ­Edinburgh

Ailsa Henderson, University of Edinburgh

Zoe Wilson, Scotland’s Rural ­College Aberdeen

The Rising Star Awards shortlists were selected from nominations from organisations across all ­sectors and disciplines in our industry

The shortlisted Stars will attend a final interview and will be judged on the achievements and projects in 2018, experience and portfolio of work, expertise, ambition and ­interview performance.

RISING AGENCY STAR ­SHORTLIST

Steph Asher, Mission 10

Amy Brownlee, Frame

Jamie Cook, Innovation Digital

Emily Hall, The Union

Shannon McEnroy, Cello Signal

Philippa Oliver, iProspect

RISING CREATIVE STAR SHORTLIST

Liam Biesty, The Union

Ken Clark, Studio Something

Saoirse McKenna, Union Direct

Chris Melvin, Sunshine Communications

Laura McHard, Frame

Zsolt Stefkovic, LUX – The Food & Drink Agency

RISING MARKETING STAR SHORTLIST

Lauren Bissett, Mallzee

Lauren Busby, Edrington-Beam Suntory UK

Nadia Fraser, Edrington

Seonaid Heeps, Brand Scotland

Andrew Sneddon, Barclays

Karen Towler, Tesco Bank

The shortlists for the Star ­Agency and Marketing Teams are based on papers submitted in the other ­categories with points allocated as follows – Gold, four points; Silver, three points; Bronze, two points and shortlist, one point.

They are then assessed by ­judging panels on their overall achievements during 2018, their reputation as a strong employer brand, commitment to training and development,and involvement in and support of the industry.

STAR AGENCY OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Frame

Lux – The Food & Drink Agency

Republic of Media

The Leith Agency

The Union

Wire

STAR MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

AG Barr

Edinburgh Gin

The Macallan

National Trust for Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland

Scottish Government

The Inspirational Agency and Marketing Leader nominations are judged on criteria which includes a demonstration of bold, original thinking and outstanding leadership as well as significant achievements in the last year.

They should also have made a ­contribution to thought leadership in the industry.

INSPIRATIONAL AGENCY LEADER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Louise Killough, The Union

David Guy, Guy & Co

Ian Greenhill, Studio Something

Leigh Dobson, Cello Signal

Alice Will, LUX – The Food & Drink Agency

Jenny Emslie, Sunshine Communications

INSPIRATIONAL MARKETING LEADER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Claire Prentice, Scottish Government

Laura Cheyne, National Trust for Scotland

John Bernard, Dexcom

Jane Cannon, Edinburgh Gin

Jacqueline Reid, Volvo

Katherine Goodwin, Food Standards Scotland

The deserving winners will be announced at the Star Awards Gala Dinner at the Glasgow Hilton on June 13, to be ­hosted by TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Full details of the awards and the shortlists can be found on starawards.marketingsociety.com and by following @marketingsocsco @graemeatha

