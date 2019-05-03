Marketing Society’s stars get chance to shine – Graeme Atha

The Marketing Society Star Awards have been developed in line with our vision to build a vibrant marketing community in Scotland renowned for enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity.
Over the last six weeks, 120 of our members have been involved in 20 judging panels covering six awards categories – Development, Strategic, Communication, Sector, Chairman’s and Champions.
The Development Category ranges from our Star School Award, Star Marketing Student and Star Creative Student Awards to our Rising Marketing Star, Rising Agency Star and Rising Creative Star Awards.
Our Champions Awards include the Star Agency and Star Marketing Team Awards as well as the Inspirational Agency and Marketing Leader Awards.
The Star Marketing Student Award shortlist was selected from nominations from universities across Scotland who were invited to attend our Apprentice Day session, which was hosted by sponsor Edrington Beam Suntory at their impressive new Glasgow city centre offices.
The students took part in team tasks to test their strategic abilities, creative thinking and presentation skills as well as their performance in panel interviews.
The winner will be offered a three-month paid internship at Edrington Beam Suntory – which is one of the most highly sought after entry level marketing roles in Scotland.
STAR MARKETING STUDENT SHORTLIST
Sarah Baillie, University of Edinburgh
Ailsa Henderson, University of Edinburgh
Zoe Wilson, Scotland’s Rural College Aberdeen
The Rising Star Awards shortlists were selected from nominations from organisations across all sectors and disciplines in our industry
The shortlisted Stars will attend a final interview and will be judged on the achievements and projects in 2018, experience and portfolio of work, expertise, ambition and interview performance.
RISING AGENCY STAR SHORTLIST
Steph Asher, Mission 10
Amy Brownlee, Frame
Jamie Cook, Innovation Digital
Emily Hall, The Union
Shannon McEnroy, Cello Signal
Philippa Oliver, iProspect
RISING CREATIVE STAR SHORTLIST
Liam Biesty, The Union
Ken Clark, Studio Something
Saoirse McKenna, Union Direct
Chris Melvin, Sunshine Communications
Laura McHard, Frame
Zsolt Stefkovic, LUX – The Food & Drink Agency
RISING MARKETING STAR SHORTLIST
Lauren Bissett, Mallzee
Lauren Busby, Edrington-Beam Suntory UK
Nadia Fraser, Edrington
Seonaid Heeps, Brand Scotland
Andrew Sneddon, Barclays
Karen Towler, Tesco Bank
The shortlists for the Star Agency and Marketing Teams are based on papers submitted in the other categories with points allocated as follows – Gold, four points; Silver, three points; Bronze, two points and shortlist, one point.
They are then assessed by judging panels on their overall achievements during 2018, their reputation as a strong employer brand, commitment to training and development,and involvement in and support of the industry.
STAR AGENCY OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST
Frame
Lux – The Food & Drink Agency
Republic of Media
The Leith Agency
The Union
Wire
STAR MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST
AG Barr
Edinburgh Gin
The Macallan
National Trust for Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland
Scottish Government
The Inspirational Agency and Marketing Leader nominations are judged on criteria which includes a demonstration of bold, original thinking and outstanding leadership as well as significant achievements in the last year.
They should also have made a contribution to thought leadership in the industry.
INSPIRATIONAL AGENCY LEADER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST
Louise Killough, The Union
David Guy, Guy & Co
Ian Greenhill, Studio Something
Leigh Dobson, Cello Signal
Alice Will, LUX – The Food & Drink Agency
Jenny Emslie, Sunshine Communications
INSPIRATIONAL MARKETING LEADER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST
Claire Prentice, Scottish Government
Laura Cheyne, National Trust for Scotland
John Bernard, Dexcom
Jane Cannon, Edinburgh Gin
Jacqueline Reid, Volvo
Katherine Goodwin, Food Standards Scotland
The deserving winners will be announced at the Star Awards Gala Dinner at the Glasgow Hilton on June 13, to be hosted by TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.
Full details of the awards and the shortlists can be found on starawards.marketingsociety.com and by following @marketingsocsco @graemeatha
Graeme Atha, director of The Marketing Society.