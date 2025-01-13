Management buyouts are gaining traction in busy M&A market

Donnie Munro is a senior partner and head of the Corporate, Commercial and Regulatory team, Harper Macleod

VIMBOs ​can be an attractive exit route for business owners, says Donnie Munro

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market can often be a fickle beast, subject to changes of mood and activity from known and unknown factors. In many senses, it is an events business, driven by outside forces or confidence levels.

At this point in time, as we enter 2025, Scotland’s M&A market is being driven by one particular event, albeit with a series of future milestones on the horizon which business owners have clearly marked in their diaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Corporate, Commercial and Regulatory team completed 42 transactions in October as businesses anticipated some form of tax changes as part of Labour’s first Budget in 14 years.

Although Capital Gains Tax (CGT) was not raised to the expected levels, transactional activity in the team remained high in November with many businesses continuing to prepare for further reductions in relief from CGT in 2025 and 2026.

We are fully expecting to see a sharp increase in mergers and acquisitions in February and March in time for the end of this tax year.

We’re having lots of positive conversations with business owners at the moment – those looking to realise their assets after years of hard work, or those looking to grow with strategic acquisitions. It is a very busy market right now, and we would expect activity levels and completions to really ramp up in February and March ahead of the next step in the Chancellor’s laddered approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This level of activity is consistent across a wide range of sectors and geographies across Scotland particularly SMEs and family-owned enterprises. One emerging trend we are seeing is Vendor Induced Management Buyouts – VIMBOs – which can be an attractive exit route for owners.

In this case, the sales process is initiated by the business owner, who is typically in their 50s or 60s and looking towards some form of succession. A VIMBO is well-suited to profitable and stable businesses but perhaps where the exit options could be limited or where timeframe is limited, so the owner prompts the sale to either an existing or incoming management group and stays with the business and receives their consideration over a set period of time. Essentially, the seller is funding the acquisition.

We have been working on an increasing number of transactions, with many more anticipated before the start of the next tax year when reliefs are set to decrease further.

Many business owners will take the next few weeks to properly assess where they are, and what the future looks like. We fully expect the wave of sales and disposals which occurred in the run up to the Budget, to pick up again ahead of the end of this tax period. For SMEs in particular, there is very much a sense of trying to protect those assets for their families, for existing management teams, or potential custodians who will grow what they’ve started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we’re sensing from the business owners we’re speaking with is that there is a window of opportunity before the start of the next financial year to make the most of what they have spent years building.