Make adjustments and plan ahead to observe Ramadan while working as a lawyer - Amna Ashraf

If you have days out or work events, consider how you are going to build in the 10-15 minute breaks you will need to take for prayers. Manage your deadlines – be aware that your concentration may not be what it normally is and think about scheduling soft deadlines to help you ensure you meet the real ones. Work out your optimal working hours – If you tend to stay awake until dawn to have your suhoor (last meal before fasting commences), then it’s likely you won’t have had an optimal night’s sleep until you need to wake up for work. If your role permits, speak to your manager about making a temporary adjustment to your hours to allow you to start and finish later. I find that establishing a good bedtime routine helps me better manage the changes to my body clock during Ramadan. Stock up and plan your meals – high complex carbohydrates and protein rich foods work best at keeping you full for longer. High sugar and processed foods do the opposite, so whilst unavoidable at some dinner gatherings, try to have these in moderation. Stay hydrated – you will have a five-eight hour window period to eat, so spread out your water intake to ensure you are getting your recommended two litres per day. Walks are recommended after iftar (the evening meal after fasting) as that is when your energy will be restored. It is fine to exercise whilst fasting but be aware of your limits and do a level of exercise that still allows you to preserve energy for work and other activities. Think about the type of activities you are doing during Ramadan – I try to limit mindless activities and replace them with introspective ones, for example charitable work, helping others and practicing gratitude. Final take home – be aware that your first week is the hardest whilst your body adjusts. Each year presents itself with a fresh opportunity to learn new things, whether it be ways to manage productivity, get into healthier eating habits and building a stronger faith. Enjoy it and make it better than the last!