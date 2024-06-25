Supermarket-style loyalty cards and solving Scotland's public transport dilemma - Alastair Dalton
Back in the day, when journalists took taxis everywhere, I wondered why we weren’t incentivised to travel by bus, train or bike instead.
I would have made a mint and the company would have saved a small fortune. But then, I usually cycled or took public transport anyway, so they’d already made their saving from me, at least.
Meeting Stuart Turnbull, an Edinburgh-based transport consultant, reminded me of that, when we discussed changing people’s travel behaviour.
We pretty much all know we should be driving less - to cut emissions and congestion, and improve our health. But if you’re a habitual driver, and I was one once - I sound like a smoker who’s cut down - it’s just too damned convenient.
Mr Turnbull had the perfect analogy to illustrate the point. The so-called carrier bag tax was introduced in Scotland nearly ten years ago, and though originally only 5p - now 10p - he said it pretty much changed behaviour overnight.
Despite being a token charge, it instantly made people realise, after decades of picking up free bags in shops without a second thought, that re-using them was the right thing to do.
So why not incentivise more sustainable travel too, Mr Turnbull mused - like giving people supermarket-style loyalty points for not using cars?
It sounds like a tough logistical challenge, but this will soon no longer be a theoretical issue, unless the Scottish Government junks yet another of its bold targets - of cutting traffic by 20 per cent by 2030.
As I’ve highlighted before, despite setting this goal four years ago, ministers have still to detail what measures will be required to achieve it.
They’ve signalled that charging more to use roads is likely, but that’s sure to be hugely unpopular with drivers, despite the chronic disparity between the cost of motoring and public transport.
I walk to the supermarket, half a mile from our house, several times a week. I could take the car, which would be quicker and take less effort. Most people would.
I don’t, because I see the health and environmental benefits, but many people take the easier option. So how do we incentivise them to change?
