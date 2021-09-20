Losing a loved one is difficult enough, so vital to have good advice to execute will - Gillian Wright and Lisa Macpherson-Fletcher

Gillian Wright is Head of Residential Property, Gillespie Macandrew

After the death of a loved one, an up-to-date Will provides some comfort to the family in what is a difficult time. However once the funeral is over and the dust has settled, families are often left asking: what happens next?

There is usually a family home to be dealt with. If it is to be sold, decisions may need to be taken about removing personal items and dressing it for sale to ensure that it looks as attractive as possible. Consideration will need to be given to viewings by prospective purchasers, and often it is best to have a third-party viewing agent to assist with showing people around, especially if you don’t live nearby.

Timing is also key when thinking about selling and now is certainly a good time to be marketing a family home, with demand seriously outweighing supply and many families having used the last 18 months to save for the future.

Lisa Macpherson-Fletcher is Tax Director, Gillespie Macandrew

Furthermore, it is key to ensure a Certificate of Confirmation has been obtained from the relevant Sheriff Court. Without it, the property simply cannot be sold. Currently some local Sheriff Courts are taking 10 weeks to process applications, so careful thought needs to be given on the timing of the whole process. Getting appropriate advice will avoid delays and uncertainty, and ultimately reduce cost.

Of course sometimes properties are not sold but transferred to family members, should this be specifically covered off in the Will of the deceased.

Whether the property is being sold or retained within the family, consideration needs to be given to the most tax-efficient way of dealing with the executry.

Inheritance tax is the most well-known tax that needs to be considered. Broadly speaking, any inheritance tax liability is based on the value of the property and who is to inherit the property. The Will of the deceased should have been drafted tax efficiently to access reliefs available such as spousal exemption and the residential nil rate bands. However, there may be scope to put a deed of variation in place within two years of death should there be a more efficient way of dealing with a property, particularly where tax legislation has changed since the Will was drafted.

Where the property is to be sold, Capital Gains Tax (CGT) must also be considered. Any increase in value of the property from the date of death to the date of sale is potentially charged to CGT at 28 per cent within the estate. In some cases, it may be more tax efficient to appropriate part or all of the property to a beneficiary prior to sale to access additional annual allowances and a lower rate of CGT. Look out for any borrowings secured on the property and take advice prior to making any transfers.

Losing a family member is difficult enough, and so it is important to have trusted advisers who can hold your hand and ensure a smooth transition throughout the whole executry process.