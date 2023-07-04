Questions about ‘unearned’ wealth and privilege can be asked about many of those in positions of power

There are people who benefit from “unearned wealth and privilege”, enabling a lifestyle of chauffeur-driven limousines and private cruise boats. There are also the downtrodden who trudge along on shanks’s pony. Aka the few and the many. And then there are those curious folk who somehow occupy both states simultaneously.

Explaining her reasons for refusing an invitation to watch King Charles being presented with the Honours of Scotland, Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “How can we justify a system that allows one family to enjoy so much unearned wealth and privilege at a time when millions of people have so little?”

It may be hard for some to resist pondering her ministerial salary of nearly £100,000, her use of ministerial cars, chartering of a private vessel to take her to Rum, rather than taking a ferry for less than £10, and her presence in the Scottish Government despite the election of just seven Green MSPs.

But they really mustn’t worry so. As George Orwell once helpfully explained, “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”.