LNER's new simpler fares a good idea, but cost compared to flights remains a problem – Scotsman comment
State-owned train operator LNER’s plan to reduce the number of ticket types in standard class to just three – down from 15 four years ago – is a welcome and long-overdue embrace of simplicity. Greater respect for this under-appreciated virtue could benefit everything from civil service jargon to the tax code.
One reason behind the move is that, apparently, 35 per cent of people considering rail travel are put off by the complexity of the fares system, with a staggering total of some 55 million different ones available. UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has rightly said that ticketing “should be hassle-free, something you barely have to think about”. Who would disagree?
However, while the principle seems sound, concerns from some experts that passengers could suffer because of reduced ticket flexibility may need to be addressed. And one of the biggest issues for Scotland-to-London train travel looks set to remain: the high cost compared to some flights. We suspect this simple barrier will continue to be an obstacle that dissuades many potential passengers from going by rail, even if they would prefer to do so.
