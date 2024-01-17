Having three different types of standard-class ticket sounds about right, but some experts have expressed concerns about a loss of flexibility

Simpler LNER fares may encourage more people to travel to London on the train (Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

State-owned train operator LNER’s plan to reduce the number of ticket types in standard class to just three – down from 15 four years ago – is a welcome and long-overdue embrace of simplicity. Greater respect for this under-appreciated virtue could benefit everything from civil service jargon to the tax code.

One reason behind the move is that, apparently, 35 per cent of people considering rail travel are put off by the complexity of the fares system, with a staggering total of some 55 million different ones available. UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has rightly said that ticketing “should be hassle-free, something you barely have to think about”. Who would disagree?

