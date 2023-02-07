When Liz Truss unleashed the full force of ‘Trussonomics’ on the UK, she crashed the economy and was swiftly ousted from office as a direct result.

However, according to the shortest-serving Prime Minister in history, while she was not “blameless”, the main problem was that she was “not given a realistic chance” to rule by a “very powerful economic establishment” which has apparently become far too left-wing. That’s the trouble with City traders and international financiers, everyone thinks they are dyed-in-the-wool Thatcherites, but they’re actually a bunch of closet Corbynistas, secretly campaigning to destroy capitalism from within. Except for the ones who aren’t, which is most/all of them.

Once upon a time, anyone railing against 'the system’ could be fairly accurately assumed to be a member of the far-left. However, in the Sunday Telegraph article announcing her return to the political fray, Truss wrote of how she had underestimated the extent of “resistance to my programme from the system” with the sort of vague certainty of a conspiracy theorist. She’s not saying exactly whom, but they were definitely out to get her in some way.

The fatal flaw with Trussonomics was not that it was too right-wing, it was the simple fact that she planned to introduce massive tax cuts without saying how she was going to pay for them. So rather than some shadowy, lefty ‘establishment’, it was cold, hard economic reality that did for Truss’s career.

Sensible Conservatives quickly dismissed her remarks as “delusional”. They were also stupid, arrogant and self-serving, with only the merest hint of self-reflection. The UK should think itself lucky the Truss regime unravelled as quickly as it did.