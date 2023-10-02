Leader: Weir’s way

On the rugby pitch, Doddie Weir was a towering presence who could inspire the best from his teammates.

Scottish rugby legend Kenny Logan (on bike) and Ally McCoist (right) prior to setting off from Murrayfield Edinburgh with a team of celebrities on a 700 mile endurance challenge from Edinburgh to Paris to raise money for the charity set up by the late Doddie Weir. Photo: Mark F Gibson/PA Wire

And it is a measure of the high affection in which he was held that fundraising efforts in his name continue to attract so much support following his death last year aged 52.

In the latest drive to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which funds research into motor neurone disease (MND), a group of celebrities set off on a cycle ride from Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh yesterday. The 20-strong team, which includes former teammate Kenny Logan and football star Ally McCoist, are on a 700-mile endurance challenge to Paris, where they aim to deliver the match ball for the Scotland v Ireland Rugby World Cup qualification decider on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan said: “People with MND don't have adequate treatment options - and that's why we're doing this for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, so that one day, everyone in Doddie's position will have a better chance.”