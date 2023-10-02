Leader: Weir’s way
And it is a measure of the high affection in which he was held that fundraising efforts in his name continue to attract so much support following his death last year aged 52.
In the latest drive to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which funds research into motor neurone disease (MND), a group of celebrities set off on a cycle ride from Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh yesterday. The 20-strong team, which includes former teammate Kenny Logan and football star Ally McCoist, are on a 700-mile endurance challenge to Paris, where they aim to deliver the match ball for the Scotland v Ireland Rugby World Cup qualification decider on Saturday.
Logan said: “People with MND don't have adequate treatment options - and that's why we're doing this for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, so that one day, everyone in Doddie's position will have a better chance.”
Weir would be proud of their efforts.