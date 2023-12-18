Leader: Awareness of neurodiversity is welcome

Rise in young people and their families seeking support thanks to impact of celebrities such as Lewis Capaldi

West Lothian singer Lewis Capaldi, who has sold millions of records across the world, has been open about his struggles with Tourette's

Anyone who watched Lewis Capaldi’s performance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival would have been moved by his struggle to overcome Tourette’s as he tried to complete his set.

The Scottish singer is one of a number of celebrities credited with encouraging more young people and their families to seek support and help “normalise the conversation” around neurodiversity.

The Salvesen Mindroom Centre in Edinburgh has seen an 18 per cent increase in people seeking help with autism, dyslexia, ADHD and Tourette’s over the past year, and its chief executive officer Alan Thornburrow says demand is “absolutely certain to rise further”.

Often the acknowledgement of a problem is the biggest obstacle in the way of it being overcome.