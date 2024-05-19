Practical steps like upgrading port infrastructure show Labour is serious about modernising the economy

The failure of the Scottish and UK governments to build a renewable energy industry on the scale of North Sea oil and gas is a legacy that could blight the country’s economy for years to come unless decisive action is taken. Renewable energy provides about 13,000 full-time equivalent jobs, compared to 27,600 in direct employment in the fossil fuel industry, although Offshore Energies UK says a total of 200,000 people have direct, indirect or ‘induced’ jobs related to the sector.

The need to reduce carbon emissions, as well as dwindling reserves of oil and gas, means the number of fossil fuel jobs will decline. Building up renewables before this happens should, therefore, be a pressing priority. However, to date, neither Westminster nor Holyrood has demonstrated sufficient commitment and drive to making the hoped-for renewable revolution a reality.

This is why Labour’s plans offer some cause for optimism. The party may not have all the answers, but Keir Starmer and co appear to have grasped the scale of ambition required and the urgent need for practical steps like upgrading infrastructure.

Keir Starmer needs to convince people that his energy strategy is the right way forward (Picture: Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Today we report Labour plans to upgrade ports so to be “renewable-ready”, with new quays, deeper access for bigger ships, and more space to help Scotland try to take a lead in emerging technologies like floating offshore wind. With the US and EU spending vast sums on the green economy, Labour’s Shadow Business and Industrial Strategy Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, warned that “unless we are ambitious for the future... we are going to miss out”.

However, it’s fair to say that Labour still has work to do to convince people that its strategy is the right one. Investment bank Stifel has estimated Labour’s plans for a higher oil and gas windfall tax could result in the loss of 100,000 jobs by 2029 under the “worst-case scenario”.