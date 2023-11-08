The reluctance of the SNP, to rethink, reject or reset their relentless approach to independence, may prove costly.

Rahm Emanuel, former White House Chief of Staff to Barack Obama and now US Ambassador to Japan said, “you never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” and added, “what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” Timing is everything. Labour has the opportunity to reshape a new future for Scotland within a reformed Union, taking advantage of a unique set of political circumstances.

A tired SNP, consumed by crisis and chaos, and a new spirit of Scottishness and an enthusiasm for devolution on the part of Labour leader Anus Sarwar, are changing the landscape of Scottish politics. Ownership of the word, “Scotland” is now in play. Boosted by recent polls and the prospects of a Labour government at Westminster, a new front on devolution may emerge to release Scotland from the impact of a prolonged and unproductive obsession with independence which is doing immeasurable harm to the nation’s prospects.

The reluctance of the SNP, to rethink, reject or reset their relentless approach to independence, may prove costly. The party faces a torrent of serious internal problems, as issues of poverty, inequality, pending population decline and deep seated underlying health conditions, scream out for attention. The pursuit of independence is a major distraction and public policy is suffering.

The nation is stalled. The SNP appears out of step with the mood of working people. Scotland is restless and deeply divided: more divided than it has ever been in the last quarter of a century. There is no political consensus, and certainly no settled will about its future. Labour must reinvent devolution, provide an attractive alternative to independence and create a Union fit for purpose.

Status quo unionism, currently on offer, can never be an alternative to Independence. To avoid complacency, it is worth noting that in 2014, a few hundred thousand votes being cast the other way would have taken Scotland out of the United Kingdom, and despite a declining SNP vote, support for “independence,” is still holding up. But a divided Scotland may be looking for an attractive alternative, around which a new consensus can be built. Keir Starmer must embrace this idea. Tinkering on the margins of devolution won’t be enough. Unionist and Nationalist parties are at war, as a result Scotland’s interests are being side lined by both the SNP and the Tory party. The report by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and published earlier this year must be seen in this context.

The report, “A New Britain- Renewing our Democracy and Rebuilding our Economy,” based on the work of a Labour commission, represents the most ambitious effort, since the Blair Government of 1997, to reassess the political, constitutional, and economic condition of the United Kingdom.

The UK is not fit for purpose, requires a radical overhaul and a recognition that the Union comprising four nations needs a new phase of devolution with a much greater focus on removing power from Westminster and London. This is the view of the first report in recent times to make the link between devolved government and economic regeneration and to highlight the plight of England, for far too long absent from Government thinking.

A change of government at Westminster is vital. This Conservative government is not interested in devolution. Indeed, the Brexit/Johnson/Truss era has generated a new level of contempt, and disrespect of Scotland. Issues of Empire, exceptionalism, absolute sovereignty, excessive centralism, and the lure of greatness, are shackling Westminster to the past. The current devolution settlement is being undermined. Intergovernmental relations have hit a 25 year low.

Reforming the House of Lords by abolishing the second chamber and replacing it with representatives from the nations and regions of the UK, has been around for a long time. Proposals in the Brown report may give this idea more salience.

The prominence given to England in the Commission’s report is a step forward, but the proposals for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are less clear.

There is talk of reassurance, understanding, respect, support, and strengthening, in the report where the language is sympathetic and addresses many of the current problems. But more ideas will be needed to tackle the deep-seated problems identified in the Brown paper. The ambitions of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland should be respected. Westminster is the problem. A new labour government must respond to this central challenge.

But how can a new government create and guarantee long term change?

There is talk of the mother of Parliaments bestowing “protections” to the nations, offering rights guaranteed by Westminster, but no incoming government can be bound by existing commitments. The nations are not looking for protections or minimum standards, which should be for them to decide.

There is talk about “constitutional” safeguards in the report, but there is no written constitution for the UK. The report is not suggesting one. Overcoming mistrust and a lack of mutual respect remain fundamental concerns.

There is no talk of scrapping the “first past the post” electoral system. Lacking a consensually minded parliament, and with no written constitution how can Westminster guarantee sustainable long term change?

The “sharing” of power is used frequently in the Brown report to describe proposed changes; but power “devolved” or “decentralised,” is not power “shared.” The “executive dictatorship,” of Westminster, described by Lord Hailsham, is not flexible. Devolved and reserved matters, the corner stone of the 1998 Scotland Act, need revisiting

Improving the machinery of government involving the four nations. would certainly help.