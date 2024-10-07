Going down the alternative dispute resolution route can save litigants money and reduce stress levels, says John Sturrock

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported recently that representatives of French footballer Kylian Mbappé had rejected a proposal that he participate in mediation to try to resolve a dispute with his former club, Paris St Germain, over claims amounting to £46.5 million in unpaid bonuses and wages. They said that “mediation would be useless …”.

It may well be that Mbappé can afford to engage in arbitration or litigation to press his claims. But many people cannot afford to do so or, if they do, find that the costs can far outweigh the benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, I acted as mediator in a relatively straightforward dispute between neighbours. Agreement was reached between them in a day of mediation, during which we learned that each party had so far incurred over £100,000 in legal and other expenses. Ongoing litigation, including several court orders, had not provided a remedy to either party and, indeed, had probably served to harden positions.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring Real Madrid's first goal during last month's UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart. The French superstar is involved in a dispute with his previous club over a claim of unpaid wages (Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mediation was really a last resort.

So far as one could tell, at no stage had the court before which the matter was progressing encouraged the parties to try mediation. An earlier suggestion involving the solicitors had been rejected. Like Mbappé, the parties themselves may not have welcomed the suggestion of mediation. However, it seems likely that, had they been encouraged or directed by the court at least to try mediation much sooner, they could have resolved matters earlier and saved themselves a lot of money, and avoided the stress, animosity and distraction associated with ongoing court proceedings.

In England and Wales, the judiciary has continued to promote mediation and, where appropriate, impose sanctions on parties who unreasonably refuse to engage in it. In addition, changes to the Civil Procedure Rules, to reflect the recent Court of Appeal case of Churchill v Merthyl Tydfil, came into effect on 1 October 2024. That case decided that courts can lawfully stay (sist in Scotland) proceedings for, or order parties to engage in, alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Rule changes include amendments to the “overriding objective” to incorporate “promoting or using alternative dispute resolution” and provide that “the court must further the overriding objective by actively managing cases”, to include “ordering or encouraging the parties to use, and facilitating the use of, alternative dispute resolution”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Sturrock KC is Senior Mediator, Core Solutions

The “overriding objective” is designed to enable courts to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost.

It has been said that this puts ADR squarely at the heart of English courts’ approach to case management, so that ADR will become even more common in disputes of all types in future. In practice, when the courts or rules mention “ADR” or “alternative dispute resolution”, they are referring to mediation.

These changes reflect the increasingly supportive approach to mediation that the English courts have adopted in recent years. Indeed, the Commercial Court there no longer considers such approaches “alternative”, renaming them “Negotiated Dispute Resolution”. Incidentally, the High Court of Ireland recently imposed a costs penalty for a solicitor’s failure to advise clients about the benefits of mediation.

In the Churchill case, the Court added that “experience has shown that it is extremely beneficial for the parties to disputes to be able to settle their differences cheaply and quickly”, and that “even with initially unwilling parties, mediation can often be successful”. Applying that reasoning to my experience noted above, things might have been very different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With impending changes in leadership in the Scottish judiciary, might there be a fresh look at how we do things? Perhaps Mr Mbappé will reconsider too!