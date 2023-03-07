There are those who get into politics to make the world a better place.

Then there are those who just want to revel in the wealth, status and power it can confer, such as, for example, the ability to make millions of pounds from after-dinner speeches, decorate your house with expensive and vulgar gold wallpaper, and dish out titles to family and friends.

Some may find it surprising, but it would appear Boris Johnson is a better fit for membership of the second group. While the economic damage caused by his hard Brexit deal continues to blight life in Britain, Johnson has reportedly nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood. This comes after he made his brother Jo, aka “The Right Hon. the Lord Johnson of Marylebone”, a member of the House of Lords.

Why exactly a Prime Minister forced out of office by his own MPs over a lack of honesty gets to bestow any kind of ‘honour’ on anyone is hard to fathom. But, apparently, Rishi Sunak is just fine with it. “There are no plans to change [the honours’ rules] that I'm aware of. It is a matter of fact that outgoing Prime Ministers are able to nominate people in this way,” said his spokesperson.

However, no one can be forced to accept a new title and those who value honesty could, in theory at least, turn down a Johnson 'dishonour’ to make a point. We’re not holding our breath. Next up, the almost-equally depressing prospect of the ‘honours’ list from the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, Liz Truss.