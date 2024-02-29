Kong is coming to Edinburgh! And, having escaped his enclosure once before, who’s to say he won’t make another dramatic bid for freedom? However, if you have just started to worry about being snatched up by a giant simian and taken to the very top of Arthur’s Seat, fret not.

For this is not actually the mighty King Kong made real, but ‘Kingussie Kong’, who is an ordinary-sized monkey. More properly called Honshu, the Japanese macaque caused a global media sensation when he broke out of Highland Wildlife Park and spent four nights evading all attempts at recapture, until he was tempted by a Yorkshire pudding.

