Scotland’s King David I was described by one chronicle as a ‘just, chaste and humble ruler, loved for his gentleness, feared for his justice’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list of historic Scottish kings is long. However, after Robert the Bruce, Macbeth, six guys called James, and perhaps Malcolm Canmore, many people would struggle to name more. Somehow, an extraordinary monarch like David I, who reigned from 1124 to 1153, living into his early 70s, has slipped from popular memory.

So great was his impact on Scotland that it has been described as the “Davidian Revolution”. His achievements included issuing the first Scottish royal coins, one of which is coming up for auction; setting up the first Scottish ‘burghs’, including Edinburgh; and taking over Cumberland and Northumbria, where he established a ‘Pax Scotia’, in contrast to the civil strife further south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad