The news that King Charles is to return to carrying out public royal duties will be welcomed by people up and down the country. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that “His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery”.

While his diary of events will not be a full summer programme and there will be “adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk” to his recovery, it is a hopeful sign about his health. It is also a further indication that, while cancer remains a serious condition, advances in medicine mean that it is increasingly a disease which it is possible to live with for a considerable period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are grounds for optimism that one day, eventually, cancer will become an entirely treatable condition. This may be some way off in the future, but it is a wonderful prospect to keep in mind as scientists work to make it a reality.