King Charles' decision to make enlarged prostate treatment public helps raise awareness of a serious condition – Scotsman comment
The Royal Family may be subject to considerable public scrutiny but they are also entitled to a private life. So King Charles did not have to reveal the reason why he is going in for hospital treatment next week. The 75-year-old monarch will have a “corrective procedure” as part of treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Of course, in choosing to make this public, he is avoiding considerable speculation and pre-emptively calming those who might have feared the worst. However, he is also helping to promote the need for men of a certain age to be aware of the potential for prostate-related health problems.
The biggest concern is cancer – the King’s condition is thankfully benign – but symptoms of an enlarged prostate are not necessarily a sign that this feared disease has struck. That said, men who experience those symptoms, which include difficulty in starting or stopping urination, a weak flow and needing to go more frequently, would be wise to get them checked out.
It’s a decision that could bring relief from sleepless nights – and one that might just save your life.
