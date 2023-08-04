All Sections
By Scotsman comment
Published 4th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
Once upon a time, TV drama The Six Million Dollar Man told the story of Colonel Steve Austin, rebuilt using “bionic” implants that gave him superhuman abilities after a terrible accident. Now it seems, radio presenter Ken Bruce is, perhaps, The 1.25 Million Listener Man. He may not be part robot, but he certainly seems to have superhuman qualities.

New Rajar figures show Bruce’s show on Greatest Hits Radio had 1.25 million more listeners than previously, taking the total to nearly three million; meanwhile, his old BBC Radio 2 show attracted an audience of 6.9 million – down by a similar amount, 1.4 million, following Bruce’s controversial departure. It’s astonishing that any single person could be quite so obviously popular.

The BBC’s decision to part ways with the veteran Scottish broadcaster, now in his 70s, was largely down to its obsession with chasing a youth audience. However, what they seem not to have realised is that Bruce is, for many listeners, particularly elderly people who live alone, a valued friend and companion. Radio 1 is there for the youth market; Radio 2 should never have let him go.

