Once upon a time, TV drama The Six Million Dollar Man told the story of Colonel Steve Austin, rebuilt using “bionic” implants that gave him superhuman abilities after a terrible accident. Now it seems, radio presenter Ken Bruce is, perhaps, The 1.25 Million Listener Man. He may not be part robot, but he certainly seems to have superhuman qualities.

New Rajar figures show Bruce’s show on Greatest Hits Radio had 1.25 million more listeners than previously, taking the total to nearly three million; meanwhile, his old BBC Radio 2 show attracted an audience of 6.9 million – down by a similar amount, 1.4 million, following Bruce’s controversial departure. It’s astonishing that any single person could be quite so obviously popular.