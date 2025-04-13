Kemi Badenoch’s defence of Israel was dishonest, unpatriotic and very bad politics

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say being Leader of the Opposition is one of the hardest jobs in politics - and nobody has found it harder than Kemi Badenoch.

The Tory leader Kemi Badenoch in Parliament with her 'policy brain' and Northern Ireland spokesman Alex Burghart. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Since beating Robert Jenrick to the Conservative leadership, Badenoch has perfected the art of bad politics, promising no policies beyond a big “renewal”, which if she’s not careful will be at the top of the Tory party.

Her performances at Prime Minister’s Questions have also been a disaster. Badenoch has routinely provided a collection of questions so disconnected they’re less a forensic pinning down of the detail and more an abstract art piece on how many topics can be covered in 30 seconds.

Even her own backers are now having doubts, with stocks in Badenoch plummeting far before tariffs hit.

Lately she’s been at it again, this time deciding the best way to renew the Conservative and Unionist party was to side with a state accused of war crimes rather than two British MPs.

Her new low came after Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were denied entry to Israel, with the country claiming both had previously backed a boycott of some Israeli goods, and were planning to spread “anti-Israel hatred”.

This was a line endorsed by Badenoch, who claimed every country had a right to control its borders, and the decision was about refusing entry to people who might not follow their laws.

As we all know, this is utter nonsense. Israel didn’t want the MPs in because they’d spoken out over human rights abuses - something you can only disagree with if you’d been hit on the head with a rock, an injury that would still have less impact than the sustained bombing of civilians. It’s possible to condemn Hamas, but also call out the Israeli government.

After her comments shocked everyone with the capacity of rational thought, Badenoch doubled down, accusing the Labour MPs of "promoting Hamas propaganda in Parliament”. This is a serious allegation, said by an unserious person, on social media.

Members of Parliament gather with Yuan Yang (centre left) and Abtisam Mohamed (centre right) in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament, London, to show support for the two Labour MPs who were denied entry to Israel are on their way home to the UK. | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Far be it from me to criticise unhinged posting, but it’s hardly stately. It’s also just a bit try hard, like a combative teenager who absolutely must have the last word.

Badenoch’s own MPs feel much the same way, with a shadow minister contradicting her hours before she tweeted, and presumably downing a Scotch while Googling “Reform membership” or “Graham Brady letters” shortly after.

It’s also telling what issues the Tory leader will speak out about. MPs being blocked from visiting the illegally occupied West Bank, where the UN has warned of mass ethnic cleansing - good, they don’t deserve to go. The Israel Defense Forces’ changing the account of its killing of 15 Palestinian medics and civil defence workers after being caught lying - radio silence.

The whole spat is undignified, shows poor political instincts and suggests Badenoch hates Labour more than she loves free speech.