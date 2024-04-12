Nuclear weapons are terrifying but necessary to deter bloodthirsty tyrants like Vladimir Putin (Picture: Three Lions/Getty Images)

Nuclear weapons are an abomination. The ultimate weapons of mass destruction, today’s missiles are many times more powerful than those used to such terrible effect on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Modern weapons could easily kill millions of civilians.

During the Cold War, anti-nuclear campaigners could make a coherent case for disarmament. If the UK had given up its missiles then, the delicate balance of deterrence between the two great super-powers, the US and the Soviet Union, would probably not have been disrupted. Britain might also have stopped being a target for Soviet nuclear attack. These pragmatic points gave added weight to purely moral arguments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today many people, particularly in Scotland, remain steadfastly opposed to these weapons because the idea that we might ever actually use them is so utterly appalling. This could be a political problem for Labour, but party leader Keir Starmer has now spelled out his determination to keep them in no uncertain terms. “… our nation's defence must always come first. Labour's commitment to our nuclear deterrent is total,” he said. “In the face of rising global threats and growing Russian aggression, the UK's nuclear deterrent is the bedrock of Labour's plan to keep Britain safe.”

American isolationism

Those who are morally opposed to nuclear weapons will reject this. However, those who take a more pragmatic approach should recognise that some of the old Cold War arguments in favour of disarmament no longer hold.

Given the hot war in Ukraine and the real threat to Nato countries like the Baltic states, the danger posed by Vladimir Putin is perhaps even greater than that during the Soviet era. Another major change is America’s growing isolationism. John Bolton, Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, has warned that, if re-elected, Trump could withdraw the US from Nato.