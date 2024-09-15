Why Keir Starmer's repeated talk about 'change' is no longer good enough

Labour won a Commons majority with the lowest share of the vote since 1945. Keir Starmer is not going to improve that level of support with bland messages about ‘change’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to some, the July general election was lost by the Conservatives, not won by Labour. As was much commented upon at the time, Keir Starmer and co spent most of the campaign trying to play it safe to ensure nothing was said that might make voters think twice.

The result was a landslide election win – but only if you count MPs, rather than votes. Labour took 411 seats but only 34 per cent of the vote, the lowest level of any party forming a majority government since 1945. The Conservatives won 121 seats, their lowest total at any general election since 1832 and 24 per cent of the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This demonstrates that while people were keen to get rid of the Tories – tactical voting to this end appears to have been a significant factor – they were not exactly falling over themselves to back Labour.

One of the few big Labour promises was “change”, that they would be different to Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, they would be better. Perhaps that is not unreasonable as an opposition party heading towards an election victory, but now Labour is in government, it is no longer good enough.

Asked about the tenth anniversary of the 2014 independence referendum, which falls on Wednesday this week, the Prime Minister said: “I think the argument we made into the election was the right argument which is Scotland needs change... that change can be brought with a Labour government.

“That’s the most meaningful, impactful and immediate change that people could vote for and they did... it was a message about change. I actually have long understood why so many people in Scotland want change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad