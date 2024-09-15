Why Keir Starmer's repeated talk about 'change' is no longer good enough
According to some, the July general election was lost by the Conservatives, not won by Labour. As was much commented upon at the time, Keir Starmer and co spent most of the campaign trying to play it safe to ensure nothing was said that might make voters think twice.
The result was a landslide election win – but only if you count MPs, rather than votes. Labour took 411 seats but only 34 per cent of the vote, the lowest level of any party forming a majority government since 1945. The Conservatives won 121 seats, their lowest total at any general election since 1832 and 24 per cent of the vote.
This demonstrates that while people were keen to get rid of the Tories – tactical voting to this end appears to have been a significant factor – they were not exactly falling over themselves to back Labour.
One of the few big Labour promises was “change”, that they would be different to Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, they would be better. Perhaps that is not unreasonable as an opposition party heading towards an election victory, but now Labour is in government, it is no longer good enough.
Asked about the tenth anniversary of the 2014 independence referendum, which falls on Wednesday this week, the Prime Minister said: “I think the argument we made into the election was the right argument which is Scotland needs change... that change can be brought with a Labour government.
“That’s the most meaningful, impactful and immediate change that people could vote for and they did... it was a message about change. I actually have long understood why so many people in Scotland want change.”
OK, we get it. Scotland definitely does need a ‘change’ from the tired, old constitutional political debate. But part of being a leader is to articulate a compelling vision of the future that can inspire people, instil confidence, provide hope. He may have just had an off day, but the Prime Minister needs to do much better if the hearts and minds of the electorate are ever to be truly won over.
