Why Kate Forbes' decision to open up about postnatal depression is so important

The Deputy First Minister has spoken about how she was ‘overwhelmed by fear for the baby’s health’

As Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes has risen to the top of Scottish politics and is widely regarded, by SNP colleagues and opponents alike, as a capable individual. Not that many years ago, someone in her position would never have talked about mental health problems.

In revealing her experiences of postnatal depression following her daughter’s birth, Forbes has joined the growing list of prominent figures who have been instrumental in shattering this out-dated taboo.

She spoke of having “night terrors” and “day terrors” as she was “overwhelmed by fear for the baby’s health”. “I assumed I would be the person that would cause her pain and suffering and therefore it would have been better for me to be elsewhere,” she added.