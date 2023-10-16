Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods in the rough with St Andrews bar plan

The pair are taking their love of the Old Course to a new level with plans to turn the 1930s New Picture House into a premium sports and entertainment gastro pub - complete with golf simulators and duckpin bowling alley.It will mirror the successful T-Squared Social venue in Manhattan owned by Nexus Luxury Collection, of which Woods and Timberlake are shareholders, but it would seem at least some of St Andrews does not welcome what some may regard as the ultimate 19th hole.Around 7,500 people have signed a petition organised by St Andrews University Film Society, which describes the “deeply alarming” bar plan as a threat to a “special place” which will strip away the town’s heritage.Meanwhile, St Andrews Community Council said the American-style bar was out of keeping with the town, would leave children without a venue and was “not the way to repay residents who have been good to Tiger Woods over the years”.The owners of the New Picture House, which will retain a screen under the proposals, are supporting the plans and say that the investment will secure jobs for the future.Although the feelings surrounding the bar are understandable, opponents will face a tough round getting their concerns to break through the planning system. Some seriously sharp and focused play will be required.