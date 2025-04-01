Justice, not a lack of space, should decide when Scotland's prisoners win their freedom

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some might say that a new poll which found high levels of public opposition to the Scottish Government’s policy of releasing prisoners is a statement of the obvious. However, in addition to finding that half the respondents were either “strongly” or “somewhat” opposed to the idea, Survation uncovered the astonishing fact that eight per cent “strongly support” the SNP’s strategy.

It’s unclear how many of these people take the view that there is no choice, given the severe overcrowding of Scotland’s jails, and how many simply like the idea of opening the prison gates, but if the latter group represents any sizable proportion, then there are more anarchists in this country than we like to imagine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight per cent of people in a new poll 'strongly' support the SNP's policy of releasing prison inmates early to ease overcrowding (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Prisoners are normally eligible for release after 50 per cent of their sentence, and the legislation passed in November means those serving less than four years can be released after 40 per cent instead. Maybe some shrug and think, ‘so what?’