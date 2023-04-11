With spring officially sprung, it’s a time of year when many of us look to revamp our wardrobes or refresh our homes and possibly have a bit of a clear out too.

Our campaign raises awareness of the incredible benefits of shopping preloved, saving money and preventing good quality items from going to landfill. Every donation made and item sold in the BHF’s 75 shops across Scotland also helps fund the charity’s vital research into heart and circulatory diseases – diseases which cause nearly 50 deaths a day in Scotland and affect around 700,000 people.

The campaign kicks off as a new survey by the BHF into our shopping habits reveals that just over one in four of us in Scotland (26 per cent) own no preloved items in our wardrobe.

Our survey found that while clothes are the nation’s favourite item to buy preloved, it’s the younger generation that are setting the trend when it comes to owning second hand pieces. Just over one in four (26 per cent) of Gen Z (16-26 year-olds) say that between 50 per cent and 74 per cent of items in their wardrobes are preloved, in comparison to just 1 in 16 (6 per cent) of Generation X (43- 58 year-olds).

There’s been a real shift in the public’s perception around shopping and donating preloved and we need to continue championing the joys of second-hand shopping to see the entire nation favouring it in their wardrobes and around their homes.

At the BHF, it’s never been easier to shop and donate preloved and we hope Reuse Revolution inspires people to choose it as their number one option. And by supporting the BHF you will be funding fund lifesaving research, as every pound raised in our shops and online stores helps people living with heart and circulatory conditions. Your donation helps us help them.

Our survey also found that just over two fifths (42 per cent) of respondents believed the proportion of preloved in their wardrobes has increased over the last few years and said their main motivation for shopping preloved was to find cheaper alternatives due to the rising cost of living (38 per cent). Meanwhile, donating preloved (35 per cent) was identified as one of the top three actions respondents would take to help protect the planet, as well as recycling more (52 per cent) and reducing food waste by meal planning (33 per cent). Just under a fifth (19 per cent) of people said not knowing what they can donate or what condition the items need to be in, is the biggest barrier for donating preloved items.

Shopping second hand and donating unwanted items to charity are great ways of creating a sustainable, budget-friendly circular economy.

In a year, the BHF saves 57,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste and through the reuse and recycling of donated items, this helps prevent 130,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions being released into the atmosphere.

For those having a spring clear-out, we will always welcome donations – in particular, at this time of year, good quality summer clothing, jewellery, shoes and toys, as well as furniture including sofas, beds, white goods, electronics and homewares. Donations can be handed in to your local BHF store, sent for free through the post using a downloadable BHF freepost label or, for larger items, through the BHF’s free collection service.

Reuse Revolution reminds us how easy it is to shop and donate. With every donation or purchase, we’re one step closer to looking after the planet, supporting good causes and making the money in our pockets go further.

Join the British Heart Foundation’s Reuse Revolution, shop and donate preloved today. Visit www.bhf.org.uk/shop

Carol Mitchell, BHF Scotland Regional Manager