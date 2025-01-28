John Swinney's new focus on NHS crisis should be welcomed
John Swinney’s new focus on the NHS is hugely welcome and at least suggests he’s getting the message that its current state is utterly unacceptable. In a speech at Edinburgh’s National Robotarium, the First Minister admitted there were "crises" within the NHS, although he later refused to say if the health service as a whole was in one. For clarity, it most certainly is.
He spoke of waiting times for treatment as being a "canary in the coal mine", an odd turn of phrase given that, for years, they have been far too long and NHS staff have been sounding the alarm about hospital conditions in particular with heartbreaking eloquence.
Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie made a point echoed by other opposition politicians when she said: “John Swinney talks about the pressure on Scotland's NHS like he's just noticed it – but he's had nearly 18 years to improve conditions in our GP surgeries and hospitals.”
‘Same old promises’
Health unions made wearily cynical by years of dead canaries were unimpressed by what Unison called “the same old promises”. BMA Scotland chair Dr Iain Kennedy complained about the new plan’s lack of detail, saying that “previous pledges to increase capacity have not come to fruition, not least because such plans need the staff in place to deliver them”.
These reactions are understandable. But Swinney seems to be taking the issue more seriously than his predecessors ever did and that’s a start. And just as the public must regularly hold their feet to the fire to demand better, ministers need all the encouragement they can get when they show signs of doing the right thing.
With just over a year to the next Scottish Parliament election, there is precious little time to make real progress on problems that have been allowed to build up over years. But if there is any evidence that this new plan is working, we will be among the first to celebrate that. One day, it’s possible the NHS won’t be a constant source of grim headlines – and we’ll be able to spend more time on the myriad of pressing problems facing Scotland’s other public services.
