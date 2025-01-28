John Swinney's new focus on NHS crisis should be welcomed

Just as we must hold the SNP’s feet to the fire over the state of the NHS, we should welcome signs that ministers are at least trying to do the right thing

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney’s new focus on the NHS is hugely welcome and at least suggests he’s getting the message that its current state is utterly unacceptable. In a speech at Edinburgh’s National Robotarium, the First Minister admitted there were "crises" within the NHS, although he later refused to say if the health service as a whole was in one. For clarity, it most certainly is.

He spoke of waiting times for treatment as being a "canary in the coal mine", an odd turn of phrase given that, for years, they have been far too long and NHS staff have been sounding the alarm about hospital conditions in particular with heartbreaking eloquence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie made a point echoed by other opposition politicians when she said: “John Swinney talks about the pressure on Scotland's NHS like he's just noticed it – but he's had nearly 18 years to improve conditions in our GP surgeries and hospitals.”

John Swinney, centre, and Health Secretary Neil Gray, left, paid a visit to the National Blood Transfusion Service in Edinburgh yesterday (Picture: Peter Summers) | Getty Images

‘Same old promises’

Health unions made wearily cynical by years of dead canaries were unimpressed by what Unison called “the same old promises”. BMA Scotland chair Dr Iain Kennedy complained about the new plan’s lack of detail, saying that “previous pledges to increase capacity have not come to fruition, not least because such plans need the staff in place to deliver them”.

These reactions are understandable. But Swinney seems to be taking the issue more seriously than his predecessors ever did and that’s a start. And just as the public must regularly hold their feet to the fire to demand better, ministers need all the encouragement they can get when they show signs of doing the right thing.