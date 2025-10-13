The trouble with John Swinney’s assertion that Scotland needs independence to “realise the true potential we have as a nation” is the SNP’s record in government for the last 18 years.

“This is a moment of decision,” the first minister told his party’s conference. “We all face a choice.

“Decline, decay and despair with Westminster government, or hope, optimism and ambition with Scottish self-government.”

That may have been red meat for the conference, but the Scottish voting public could well be forgiven for being sceptical. The best way for the SNP to build support for independence is, as we have said many times before, to demonstrate competence in government, and to deliver for the people of Scotland within the powers it has.

But when public services are, through perception or fact, in a worse state north of the Border than elsewhere in the UK, it becomes a particularly difficult argument to win.

We would not expect an SNP conference to focus on anything else than the main reason for the party’s existence, but the party hierarchy must know that positive signs of delivery, growing the economy, encouraging investment, and raising living standards across the board are the things that will make the difference.

Mr Swinney said yesterday that he was “just getting started”.

“When I lead the SNP into the election next year, I will be seeking my own mandate from the people of Scotland. A mandate to fundamentally transform our country for the long term.”

Voters could well be forgiven for asking what the party has done with such a mandate for the last 18 years.